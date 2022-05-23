Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

A Step Inside Gladys Boss Sholei’s Multi-million Dairy Empire in Uasin Gishu (Photos)

By

Published

c6cf9ae6aac044dcabefc4f1cfc80303

Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Boss Shollei is one of the Kenyan politicians who have invested heavily in farming.

The former Chief registrar at the Judiciary owns a farm in Uasin Gishu where she rears a pedigree of cows, which include Friesian, Holsteins, Guernsey, and Brown Swiss breeds.

The Ruto ally has built sheds for the cows bearing in mind their well-being.

From the youngest calf to the most pregnant cow, the dairy cows are separated into cubicles where she keeps track of the lactation and feeding cycle.

The cubicles can accommodate more than two calves who have been separated from their mother three days after birth.

A synchronized mobile application has been deployed on the farm to help monitor each cow’s food and milk production schedule. This program is particularly handy because it allows her to monitor the animals without needing to be physically present.

10953a540be046ceb67b9ec4a90ccb4b

The farm has its own nitrogen tank, which stores sperm and determines gender ahead of time, ensuring that pregnant cows give birth to females.

The cow with the best performance generates 40 to 45 liters per day, whereas the cow with the worst performance produces only 25. On a good day, they may milk and sell up to 1,500 liters of milk, selling it to KCC, Brookside, and ATM machines.

Aside from high-tech computerized milkers, the farm features two 500-liter refrigerators, which the mother of four claims has been quite helpful in keeping the milk fresh; otherwise, they would have wasted a large volume of milk.

Shollei has also hired professionals to assist her in running the dairy farm.

11c1e4a414874b0a93aa460a9de61cde

She is in the league of President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, and former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto who own multi-million dairy farms across the country.

Also Read; Inside Billionaire Buzeki’s Multibillion Empire (Photos)

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020