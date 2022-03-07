Inside Billionaire Buzeki’s Multibillion Empire (Photos)

Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop, also known as Buzeki, is a well-known Kenyan businessman, philanthropist, and politician. Many Kenyans became acquainted with him after running for the Uasin Gishu governorship in 2017.

Buzeki spent millions on his campaigns but lost to Jackson Mandago.

Buzeki made most of his money from the dairy industry, as he used to hawk milk from a cart along the coast. Buzeki worked for a milk processing plant, where he rose to the position of sales manager before leaving to distribute milk for Tuzo for over eight years.

He saved his money and used it to buy his former employer’s company, which he renamed Kilifi Gold.

Buzeki’s business grew, and in 2013, Brookside made him an offer that catapulted him to billionaire status. They paid approximately 1.1 billion dollars for two of his companies.



The flamboyant businessman has risen to become one of the country’s wealthiest people. In a previous interview with Viusasa, Buzeki took reporter Sharon Kiprono on a tour of his empire, which spans the two counties. Buzeki currently serves as the director and CEO of the Buzeki Group of Companies.

Aside from farming, Buzeki has also made investments in the transportation sector. He owns several trucks and vehicles, some of which provide container load services to international destinations.

with less than 5 months before the August 9 general elections, Buzeki is aiming to replace Jackson Mandago as the next Uasin Gishu governor.