Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Inside Billionaire Buzeki’s Multibillion Empire (Photos)

By

Published

Buzeki

Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprop, also known as Buzeki, is a well-known Kenyan businessman, philanthropist, and politician. Many Kenyans became acquainted with him after running for the Uasin Gishu governorship in 2017.
Buzeki spent millions on his campaigns but lost to Jackson Mandago.

Buzeki made most of his money from the dairy industry, as he used to hawk milk from a cart along the coast. Buzeki worked for a milk processing plant, where he rose to the position of sales manager before leaving to distribute milk for Tuzo for over eight years.

He saved his money and used it to buy his former employer’s company, which he renamed Kilifi Gold.
Buzeki’s business grew, and in 2013, Brookside made him an offer that catapulted him to billionaire status. They paid approximately 1.1 billion dollars for two of his companies.


The flamboyant businessman has risen to become one of the country’s wealthiest people. In a previous interview with Viusasa, Buzeki took reporter Sharon Kiprono on a tour of his empire, which spans the two counties. Buzeki currently serves as the director and CEO of the Buzeki Group of Companies.

Also Read

  1. Blow To DP Ruto As Eldoret Billionaire Endorses Raila Odinga For President
  2. Meet Five Billionaires Eyeing Political Seats in the August Elections
  3. Details of Two Multibillion Gas Companies Owned by ODM Leader Raila Odinga

Aside from farming, Buzeki has also made investments in the transportation sector. He owns several trucks and vehicles, some of which provide container load services to international destinations.

with less than 5 months before the August 9 general elections, Buzeki is aiming to replace Jackson Mandago as the next Uasin Gishu governor.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019