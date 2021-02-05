Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

After Giving MCAs Cars, Uhuru Under Pressure to Clear HELB and CRB

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20210130 144848
IMG 20210130 144848

(KDRTV) – Kenyan Youths have demanded that President Uhuru Kenyatta waives their Higher Education Loans (HELB) and clears them from Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) if he wants them to vote in favour of the BBI referendum.

This comes a week after the President Uhuru agreed to give a Ksh 2 million car grant to all MCAs.

Read Also: HELB CEO Warns Students about BBI Report 

This has been interpreted by some quarters as bribing the lawmakers to pass the BBI report which must be endorsed by at least 24 County assembles.

The Government will spend at least Ksh 4.5B to fulfil Uhuru’s promise to the MCAs.

Youths and Kenyans in general will have a final say on the report in a Yes/No referendum scheduled for June this year.

The President and his handshake brother face a herculean task in convincing Youths to vote for the plebiscite as reports indicate that more than 70% of young Kenyans are opposed to plans to change the constitution.

However, the President can soften this stand if he waives the higher education loans and clears everyone from CRB.

The Daily Nation revealed this week that the number of Kenyans listed on CRB has hit 14 million. Majority of Loan defaulters are Youths.

Most Kenyan Youths miss out on jobs and credit facilities because of being listed on CRB and lack of clearance from HELB.

It is still too early to know if Uhuru will give the youths what they want.

Read Also: HELB yangu nilinunua woofer na silipi 

The President has publicly asked Kenyan youth to back the BBI proposals because it will give HELB beneficiaries a 4-year grace period before they can start repaying their loans.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

images 36 images 36

News

William Ruto not Invited to Mzee Moi’s Anniversary

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has not been invited to late former President Daniel Arap Moi’s Anniversary, set to take place in Kabarak....

1 day ago
images 35 images 35

News

Drama as ‘Pastor’ Mike Sonko Turns Police Cells into Worship Centre

(KDRTV) – Cops at Gigiri Police Station were treated to a night of ‘blessings’ as former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko led other inmates in...

1 day ago
IMG 20210204 080912 IMG 20210204 080912

News

How Controversial Photo Landed Mike Sonko in Hot Soup

(KDRTV) – Ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko may spend the next one month within the walls of Kamiti Prisons, if the prosecution gets its request...

1 day ago
Raila Begins Three day Tour In Turkana County Raila Begins Three day Tour In Turkana County

News

Raila Begins Three-day Tour In Turkana County

ODM chief Raila Odinga has begun his three-day tour in Tukana county to sell the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

3 hours ago