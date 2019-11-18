Connect with us
 

‘HELB Yangu Nilitumia Kununua Woofer na Silipi!’

HELB
HELB Logo [COURTESY]

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) is on the receiving end of brutal attacks on social media after threatening to publish names and pictures of defaulters on local dailies.

HELB issued a statement on Sunday, warning defaulters that they had 30 days to repay their loans or risk having their names and pictures published.

“HELB wishes to notify the general public and loan defaulters that the HELB student loan is a government debt which should be repaid as per the terms and conditions on which it was advanced,” read a notice from the State Corporation.

But angry Kenyans have questioned why the board would take such drastic measures against the unemployed youth who can not only afford to repay the loans but also feed themselves.

Former Presidential aspirant Mwalimu Abduba Adida wondered how the government could write-off billions of loans owed by Kenya airways, money he believes to have been stolen, but punish jobless youth.

However, it is the reactions from the defaulters that has shocked HELB. Most of the jobless students have no issue with their pictures being published on newspapers because it is the least of their worries.

The defaulters have warned HELB that they owe other lenders like Tala and Okash and their threats have never borne fruits.

Kenyans are currently in an economic crisis due to the high cost of living, lack of jobs. Several companies have also fired workers this year and netizens have warned that publishing names of defaulters could trigger an economic revolution.

Some of the students have revealed that the loan didn’t help them achieve anything as it just purchased a cheap music system, they, therefore, won’t pay.

