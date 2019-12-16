Connect with us
 

Alfred Mutua: DP Ruto has Threatened to Kill Me

Alfred Mutua [Courtesy]

Machakos Governro Alfred Mutua has recorded a statement at the Kilimani Police Station, over alleged death threats from Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga factions. The governor said that he has been threatened severally by Ruto. National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale and his Senate counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen.

While addressing the press from the police station, Mutua said he has brushed shoulders with Ruto at state house where the DP promised to crush him.

“William Ruto, Kipchumba Murkomen, Aden Duale have sent threats to me against my life” he said.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader said he is being threatened because of his constant attacks on the DP.

“Adan Duale na Kipchumba Murkomen walinitishia kuwa watanifunza funzo kwa madai ya kumshambulia Naibu Rais William Ruto” Mutua said.

Mutua has recently joined hands with ODM leader Raila Odinga. He led a delegation of Ukambani Governors to campaign for ODM candidate in Kibra by-elections Imran Okoth in November last month. Imran was running against Ruto’s candidate MacDonald Mariga. Both Mutua and Raila have promised to work together in the coming general elections.

Last week, reports emerged that Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was plotting an alliance with Ruto . The story was first shared by former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, who said that he will lead a delegation of Kamba leaders to meet Ruto’s camp. Despite the fact that Kalonzo denied these allegations, Mutua released a statement saying they will not allow the community to be sold to the highest bidder.

