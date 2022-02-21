Amos Kimunya Reveals Why Uhuru Fell out with DP Ruto



National Assembly majority leader Amos Kimunya has pinpointed the reason behind the UhuRuto fallout.

Speaking on Sunday during the Checkpoint show on KTN News, the Kipipiri MP stated that Uhuru’s determination to combat the graft that had plagued the country for years is what drove them apart.

He added that the fallout arose when leaders close to the Deputy President falsely accused the President of using the battle on graft to settle personal scores.

He, on the other hand, tracked down their spat after President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga exchanged handshakes and Uhuru decided to go full throttle on the vice.

He accused DP supporters of suggesting that the state was weaponizing the fight against corruption, as if they had a hidden goal.

“One of the nine agenda points of the handshake was the battle on graft and immediately (that was put in place) the people who support the deputy President started talking about weaponisation in the fight of graft yet nobody had said the fight against graft was targeting the Deputy President,” kimunya said.



Additionally, he suggested that the Ruto’s doublespeak and fixation on conducting campaigns deepened their schism.

“You can see where the two fell out and all that double speak and him being asked to stop campaigning then he went campaigning.

“If somebody defies you for four years, there is no way you are going to support him when you have a better candidate,” he added.

The sentiments by Kimunya comes barely two days after former Langata parliamentary aspirant Stanley Livondo claimed that the DP had tried to assasinate the President twice but failed.