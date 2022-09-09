Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Amount of Money & Allowances Moses Wetangula Will Get After Being Elected National Assembly Speaker

By

Published

20220908 202806

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula was on Thursday elected as the new National Assembly speaker after he garnered 215 votes beating his competitor Kenneth Marende who got 130 votes. 

Wetangula who will be now the third most powerful person in the land will enjoy a huge salary and other perks befitting his new status.

Wetang’ula will earn a monthly salary of KSh 1,160,000, in accordance with the National Assembly Remuneration Act, Chapter 5, and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) circular.

Wetang’ula, who is an ex-officio member of parliament, will also be eligible for a KSh 10 million car loan that will be maintained with KSh 900,000 in taxpayer funds.

In addition to a KSh 40 million mortgage, the former minority leader of the Senate will receive an official vehicle with a maximum engine capacity of 3000 cc and a KSh 25,000 monthly airtime allowance.

20220909 092921

Wetang’ula, who will be responsible for presiding over House debates, will also receive a comprehensive medical plan.

Wetang’ula’s wife and four children will be enrolled in the medical plan, which provides KSh 10 million for inpatient care, KSh 300,000 for outpatient care, KSh 150,000 for maternity, and KSh 100,000 for dental and optical care, respectively.

Papa wa Roma who was born on September 13, 1956, entered politics for the first time in 1992 when KANU, the then-ruling party, nominated him as a Member of Parliament.

He then won his first election in ,1997 and had never lost a seat since. 

Wetang’ula who is now the eighth National Assembly Speaker in Kenya’s history has taken over the country’s third most powerful position from Justin Muturi.

He will be deputized by Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Boss Sholei.

After resigning as the Bungoma senator elect, the Western County is set to go into a by election to choose their next senator.

Wetangula has endorsed his long time personal assistant Wafula Wakoli to succeed him.

Also Read:Meet Wetangula’s Long Time PA Who Will Succeed Him As Bungoma Senator As He Eyes The Speaker Seat 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020