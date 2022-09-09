Amount of Money & Allowances Moses Wetangula Will Get After Being Elected National Assembly Speaker

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula was on Thursday elected as the new National Assembly speaker after he garnered 215 votes beating his competitor Kenneth Marende who got 130 votes.

Wetangula who will be now the third most powerful person in the land will enjoy a huge salary and other perks befitting his new status.

Wetang’ula will earn a monthly salary of KSh 1,160,000, in accordance with the National Assembly Remuneration Act, Chapter 5, and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) circular.

Wetang’ula, who is an ex-officio member of parliament, will also be eligible for a KSh 10 million car loan that will be maintained with KSh 900,000 in taxpayer funds.

In addition to a KSh 40 million mortgage, the former minority leader of the Senate will receive an official vehicle with a maximum engine capacity of 3000 cc and a KSh 25,000 monthly airtime allowance.

Wetang’ula, who will be responsible for presiding over House debates, will also receive a comprehensive medical plan.

Wetang’ula’s wife and four children will be enrolled in the medical plan, which provides KSh 10 million for inpatient care, KSh 300,000 for outpatient care, KSh 150,000 for maternity, and KSh 100,000 for dental and optical care, respectively.

Papa wa Roma who was born on September 13, 1956, entered politics for the first time in 1992 when KANU, the then-ruling party, nominated him as a Member of Parliament.

He then won his first election in ,1997 and had never lost a seat since.

Wetang’ula who is now the eighth National Assembly Speaker in Kenya’s history has taken over the country’s third most powerful position from Justin Muturi.

He will be deputized by Uasin Gishu Women Representative Gladys Boss Sholei.

After resigning as the Bungoma senator elect, the Western County is set to go into a by election to choose their next senator.

Wetangula has endorsed his long time personal assistant Wafula Wakoli to succeed him.

