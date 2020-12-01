Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Another Big Win for Mike Sonko in Battle with Uhuru

Avatar

By

Published

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has earned a major win in his battle to survive impeachment. This is after the high court temporarily blocked the county assembly from discussing the motion until an inter-parte hearing.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nzioka Makau, certified the matter as urgent and set the hearing for Thursday, the same day the Nairobi County Assembly will discuss Sonko’s impeachment.

Sonko has launched an all-pronged attack to counter the impeachment motion, tabled by Minority leader Michael Ogada on Thursday last week.

Ogada listed four grounds to justify Sonko’s removal; a gross violation of the law; committing a crime under the national and international laws; and lacking the capability to run the county.

The governor on Tuesday met more than 82 MCAs at a private residence in Nairobi. The lawmakers claimed that Ogada forged some signatures on the impeachment motion and that they are fully behind Sonko.

They vowed to strongly oppose any plans to impeach Sonko, revealing that the governor’s only mistake is refusing to approve the county’s 2020/21 budget.

“We shall not participate in the impeachment on Thursday. We are appealing for dialogue between Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the governor to end the stalemate,” said Waithaka MCA Anthony Karanja.

KDRTV reported here last week that the call to impeach Sonko came from State House, with President Uhuru Kenyatta said to be tired of the governor’s attacks on social media.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is also said to be aware of the looming impeachment and has instructed ODM MCAs to support the motion.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Mike Sonko Mike Sonko

News

Governor Mike Sonko Detained Over COVID-19 Rules

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was briefly detained by police officers on Monday for allegedly flouting COVID-19 regulations during his meeting with MCAs...

20 hours ago
Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed

News

US President Joe Biden Involved in an Accident

(KDRTV) – America’s President-elect Joe Biden fractured one of his foot when playing with a dog on Saturday, his office has said. Biden, who...

20 hours ago
DPRUTO1 DPRUTO1

Politics

William Ruto Left ‘Naked’ as Key Rift Valley Allies Endorse BBI Report

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto’s indecision over the BBI report has put his supporters in the Rift Valley at crossroads on whether to...

4 hours ago
Fear of bad women Fear of bad women

Life & Style

My evil step mother had cursed my life.

I am Phanice from Kericho and have been living with my step mom for many years since my dad died in a road accident...

1 day ago