Another Big Win for Mike Sonko in Battle with Uhuru

(KDRTV) – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has earned a major win in his battle to survive impeachment. This is after the high court temporarily blocked the county assembly from discussing the motion until an inter-parte hearing.

In his ruling on Tuesday, Justice Nzioka Makau, certified the matter as urgent and set the hearing for Thursday, the same day the Nairobi County Assembly will discuss Sonko’s impeachment.

Sonko has launched an all-pronged attack to counter the impeachment motion, tabled by Minority leader Michael Ogada on Thursday last week.

Ogada listed four grounds to justify Sonko’s removal; a gross violation of the law; committing a crime under the national and international laws; and lacking the capability to run the county.

The governor on Tuesday met more than 82 MCAs at a private residence in Nairobi. The lawmakers claimed that Ogada forged some signatures on the impeachment motion and that they are fully behind Sonko.

They vowed to strongly oppose any plans to impeach Sonko, revealing that the governor’s only mistake is refusing to approve the county’s 2020/21 budget.

“We shall not participate in the impeachment on Thursday. We are appealing for dialogue between Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the governor to end the stalemate,” said Waithaka MCA Anthony Karanja.

KDRTV reported here last week that the call to impeach Sonko came from State House, with President Uhuru Kenyatta said to be tired of the governor’s attacks on social media.

ODM leader Raila Odinga is also said to be aware of the looming impeachment and has instructed ODM MCAs to support the motion.