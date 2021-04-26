Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Atwoli Concerned Over Safaricom’s Notice Demanding Employees to reapply for jobs Afresh

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

atwoli 2

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has expressed deep concerns over Safaricom’s planned restructure under new CEO Peter Ndegwa.

The telco is planning to eliminate hierarchy in the organization and for the new system to be set in motion, the company wants all its 6,000 employees to reapply afresh.

READ ALSO :Shaffie Weru Lands Another Lucrative Job After Getting Fired

COTU’s Secretary General Francis Atwoli is against the move because it might lead to some of the employees losing their jobs.

“This new move by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa is not acceptable and remains an affront to workers’ rights,” said COTU in a statement.

“It is insensitive and inhuman for Ndegwa to bring about drastic changes at Safaricom while infringing the rights of workers who have built the company to what it is today.”

On his Twitter account, Atwoli said that Safaricom should abort the move which might lead to Ndegwa’s firing because of poor managerial style.

“It is unacceptable for Safaricom to come up with new models of management that would end up affecting the lives and livelihoods of many,” he said. 

“As we are opposed to such models considering they go against ILO conventions on protection of jobs.” 

Ndegwa, however, said that the move will see Safaricom increase its staff in the end because they’ll hire people with a tech background and digital skills.

Safaricom is trying to group all the employees into smaller groups called Squads. The squads will then be put together in a tribe and the tribes will report to the executive committee.

Every tribe will have 60 to 100 employees, while squads will be made up of eight to 10 workers.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021