Atwoli Concerned Over Safaricom’s Notice Demanding Employees to reapply for jobs Afresh

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has expressed deep concerns over Safaricom’s planned restructure under new CEO Peter Ndegwa.

The telco is planning to eliminate hierarchy in the organization and for the new system to be set in motion, the company wants all its 6,000 employees to reapply afresh.

COTU’s Secretary General Francis Atwoli is against the move because it might lead to some of the employees losing their jobs.

“This new move by Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Ndegwa is not acceptable and remains an affront to workers’ rights,” said COTU in a statement.

“It is insensitive and inhuman for Ndegwa to bring about drastic changes at Safaricom while infringing the rights of workers who have built the company to what it is today.”

On his Twitter account, Atwoli said that Safaricom should abort the move which might lead to Ndegwa’s firing because of poor managerial style.

“It is unacceptable for Safaricom to come up with new models of management that would end up affecting the lives and livelihoods of many,” he said.

“As we are opposed to such models considering they go against ILO conventions on protection of jobs.”

Ndegwa, however, said that the move will see Safaricom increase its staff in the end because they’ll hire people with a tech background and digital skills.

Safaricom is trying to group all the employees into smaller groups called Squads. The squads will then be put together in a tribe and the tribes will report to the executive committee.

Every tribe will have 60 to 100 employees, while squads will be made up of eight to 10 workers.

