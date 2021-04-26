Shaffie Weru Lands Another Lucrative Job After Getting Fired

Former Homeboyz Radio presenter Shaffie Weru has landed another job weeks after his controversial dismissal at Radio Africa Group.

Speaking in a candid interview on KTN’s What’s Your Story, Shaffie said he’s now working as a manager at Roya Group of companies where is tasked with handling and entertaining clients.

“This is my new hustle and here we do many things… it does a lot of investments that does a lot of investments and realtor business…” he said.

This is my new hustle. This time round I am coming out.”

Royal Group of Companies is a professionally managed group with companies diversified in a wide range of business activities ranging from development, Industries, retail, distribution and fleet business.

Weru, who together with Neville Musya and DJ Joe Mfalme got fired after their insensitive remarks on rape, also said that his employers could have handled the case better than they did.

“It happened so fast…they did not take time to find out what the story was all about,” he said.

“Only a part of the conversation was picked…my fans, friends and Kenyans betrayed me.”

Watch the full interview below:

