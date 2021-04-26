Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Shaffie Weru Lands Another Lucrative Job After Getting Fired

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

shaffo

Former Homeboyz Radio presenter Shaffie Weru has landed another job weeks after his controversial dismissal at Radio Africa Group.

Speaking in a candid interview on KTN’s What’s Your Story, Shaffie said he’s now working as a manager at Roya Group of companies where is tasked with handling and entertaining clients.

READ ALSO: Kiraitu Murungi- I Thank Corona For Liberating Me

“This is my new hustle and here we do many things… it does a lot of investments that does a lot of investments and realtor business…” he said.

This is my new hustle. This time round I am coming out.”

Royal Group of Companies is a professionally managed group with companies diversified in a wide range of business activities ranging from development, Industries, retail, distribution and fleet business.

Weru, who together with Neville Musya and DJ Joe Mfalme got fired after their insensitive remarks on rape, also said that his employers could have handled the case better than they did.

“It happened so fast…they did not take time to find out what the story was all about,” he said.

“Only a part of the conversation was picked…my fans, friends and Kenyans betrayed me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021