Atwoli: Wetangula, Mudavadi Have No Idea About What is Happening in Kenya

(KDRTV) – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has rebuffed claims that he had something to do with the dramatic ouster of Moses Wetangula as Ford Kenya leader on Sunday.

In a hard-hitting Twitter post, Atwoli said that he is a member of KANU and has nothing to do with Ford Kenya and ANC, parties he described as fence-sitters who have no idea about what is happening in Kenya.

“I want to state categorically that I have nothing to do with what is happening in Ford-K and Amani National Congress. My party is KANU and I shouldn’t be dragged into local parties belonging to fence-sitters who have no idea of what is happening in Kenya,” Atwoli said.

— Francis Atwoli NOM(DZA),EBS,MBS. (@AtwoliDza) May 31, 2020

The COTU boss was reacting to claims from ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi who claimed that Atwoli and ODM leader Raila Odinga were working together to frustrate independent-minded parties.

Wetangula’s ouster came a day after Atwoli had hosted Luhya politicians at his Kajiado home. Interestingly, the Ford Kenya leaders who attended the Kajiado meeting are the ones who led the coup.

Despite Mudavadi insisting that he was not invited to the Kajiado meeting, Atwoli maintains that the ANC leader is still the community’s spokesperson. He said he used his resources to put Mudavadi there and he should continue leading the community.

“Kenyans I don’t know what Mudavadi is talking about I used my resources to make him our Luhya spokesperson politically and let him lead us he is our leader,” he said.

Mudavadi has distanced himself from ethnic politics.