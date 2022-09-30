Azimio Pokes Holes in President Ruto’s Administration, Calls its Members to Inquest Fertilizers Subsidy

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has faulted President William Ruto’s fertilizer subsidy plan.

Speaking during a press briefing on Friday September 30 the coalition led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka stated that the fertilizer plan should be unravelled by Members of Parliament and Senators from Azimio.

Kalonzo also stated that the new government is yet to tackle the high cost of living which was a base of its campaign promises.

“These are matters we feel should take pre-eminence in these early days. Just like there was the rush to subsidize fertilizer on September 19, the same urgency should have first and foremost been applied to the rapidly rising cost of living. We also question how this fertilizer was procured; when it was procured; and, where it was sourced from.

“We ask: does it meet the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) standards? This administration must therefore make public the procurement process of this fertilizer subsidy. We have directed our MPs to commence an enquiry into the same,” Kalonzo stated.

Kalonzo also poked holes in President William Ruto’s plan to use savings for development.

“To realise the Kshs 300 billion from this year’s budget is extremely ambitious. We wish to propose austerity measures such as the restructuring of the national debt and recovering public funds looted from 2013 to date,” he remarked.

The Azimio leadership also ordered their members not to approve President William Ruto’s Cabinet nominees who have pending court cases.

“Nomination was not procedurally done, on the basis of competencies and personal integrity and we shall direct our MPs to withhold approval of those who do not meet the Chapter Six threshold of our Constitution,” Kalonzo added.

