Azimio Responds to Allegations that Raila Was Involved in the Secret “Selling” of Mombasa Port

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition has dismissed claims by Kenya Kwanza Alliance that Uhuru and Raila were involved in the secret selling of Mombasa, Lamu and Kisumu ports.

In a statement issued on Wednesday June 29 evening, Azimio spokesperson Prof. Makau Mutua said that the allegations were ‘wild and reckless.

“A losing side deploys such tactics. Their defeat in the August polls is imminent and apparent; the Kenya Kwanza grouping is clutching at straws on a slippery slope. I have consulted with the Rt Hon Raila Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, about this matter. He has undoubtedly dismissed these allegations with the contempt they deserve,” Makau stated.

“Mr Odinga is not in government or part of it and does not have any legal capacity to enter into any official contracts or agreements on behalf of the state,” he added.

Mudavadi accused the Head of State of working along with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to negotiate the terms of the pact, which he claimed to have witnessed.

He claims that if the agreement is put into effect, Dubai Port World FZE will take over management of the Mombasa, Lamu, and Kisumu ports.

He stated that the contract was signed on March 1, 2022, by Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

“This deal was mooted in a meeting in Mombasa disguised as Raila’s birthday party attended by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and the Governor of Mombasa Ali Hassan Joho amongst other State capture agents who are the principal beneficiaries of the deal, ” the Kenya Kwanza Statement read in part.

The Ruto-led coalition questioned the legitimacy of the Dubai-based company and demanded that the government disclose information on the owners of the company, the price of the transaction, and other applicants for the same tender.

“Kenyans must also know whether the procurement of the company was a government-to-government agreement and, if so, why section 4(2)(f) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 did not apply.” the statement added.

