Politics

Raila Details How He Plans to Lower the Cost of Living in His First 100 Days in Office

20220619 075902

Raila Odinga has revealed his plan to lower the cost of living 100 days after being sworn in as the 5th president. 

Speaking on Tuesday June 28 evening during an interview with the media,Raila promised to make changes to the national budget to direct more money to initiatives that will result in lower pricing of basic commodities. 

He noted that the funds would allow the government to provide subsidies for some necessities, like fuel, which affect the price of other goods.

“We will look at the budget and make some adjustments in terms of expenditure both recurrent and development so that we can feed the people.

“We are talking about reducing the price of essential commodities such as maize flour, cooking oil and petrol,” the Azimio la Umoja flag bearer stated. 

Raila explained that his government would collaborate with domestic and international businesses that were the product’s suppliers to create a plan for lowering prices while assuring their continued existence.

The Azimio flagbearer stated that his administration would also make sure that projects that would increase employment prospects for Kenyans were implemented.

He added that he and his running mate Martha Karua would take some of the policies of the late President Mwai Kibaki’s administration.

Martha Karua on her side defended Azimio by stating that, despite Raila’s tight relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the best he can do is offer the Head of State advice regarding the current cost of living.

“Azimio is not in the government, but it is true that there is a relationship between Raila and Uhuru. We are not able to do anything – all we can do is maybe Raila to speak to the President, but at the moment we are not privy to the on-goings of the government,” she stated.

Also Read:Inside Raila Odinga’s Powerful Economic Think Tank that Wrote the Azimio Manifesto 

