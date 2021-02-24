Connect with us

Baringo MCAs Rejected BBI to Punish Gideon Moi

Gideon Moi
(KDRTV) – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has been making weird moves on social media in the past 24 hours.

The soft-speaking politician congratulated Bomet County for passing the BBI report on Tuesday afternoon. This is despite the fact that more than 20 counties passed the Bill on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the scion of late President Daniel Arap Moi shared another message on Twitter, this time congratulating Kericho MCAs.

“We are proud of Kericho County Assembly for remaining steadfast and passing the BBI Bill. We are greatly indebted to you!” Gideon tweeted.

Political analysts claim that the lawmaker is trying to take credit for all the Kalenjin counties endorsing the BBI Bill. He is framing himself as the Kalenjin Kingpin, who led the community to overwhelmingly vote for BBI.

Unfortunately for Gideon, Baringo County, where he comes from, remains the only county to have rejected the BBI Bill so far. It may go down in history as the only county that rejected the Bill.

Gideon Moi has been traversing the country campaigning for the BBI report. Did he forget his home county? Or, did Baringo MCAs opt to reject the Bill just to get at their Senator?

MCAs claim they rejected the Bill because some of their demands were not met. They had asked for three extra constituencies but got non.

As one of the proponents of the BBI Bill, why didn’t Gideon ask for at least an extra constituency for his vast county?

Gideon cannot take credit for Kalenjin counties endorsing the BBI bill because he has done so little to convince them or even bargain for the community.

