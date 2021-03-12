Connect with us

Politics

Battle of Titans as Matiangi Takes on DP William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Interior CS Fred Matiangi has controversially claimed that the Hustler Narrative is a threat to national unity.

Speaking in Murang’a County on Thursday, the CS said that the government will protect this country and before, during, and after the 2022 polls.

He spoke afew hours after Deputy President William Ruto had addressed a funeral in Nakuru County. Ruto, without mentioning names warned the Inspector General of Police against being used by politicians.

Read Also: Murathe Claims Matiangi Replaced Ruto Long Ago

“We expect the Inspector General of Police to provide leadership that will ensure we have a professional and independent police service that does not bend to political interests and partisan considerations,” said Ruto when he attended the funeral of the son to Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri in Nakuru,” the DP said at the funeral of Bahati MP Ngunjiri Kimani’s son.

However, Matiangi fired back at the DP, questioning why he was lecturing the IG in funerals when he had direct access to him.

Read Also: Uhuru Warns Kisii Boda Boda Riders Against Insulting Matiangi

“I cannot seat in the National Security Council and insult the Inspector General (of Police) in public and burial meetings. Because some people have decided to stoop too low, to a point of pettiness and desperation,” the CS fired back.

Matiangi is among politicians lining up to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022. He is likely to face of with the DP.

