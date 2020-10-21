Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta Warns Kisii Boda Boda Riders Against Insulting Fred Matiangi

Uhuru addresses boda boda riders in Kisii
(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Kisii boda boda riders against insulting their son Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Speaking at the Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday, the President questioned why they were insulting Matiangi yet he had given him a job coveted by so many people.

Read Also: Matiangi Life is in Danger

“Nimewaona na macho yangu (I have seen you insulting him with my own eyes), Kama hamtaki mtoto wenu, acha nimtoe nieke mwingine. Sitaki kuskia mambo ya matusi tena,” the President said.

The President gave a Ksh 3 million token to the boda boda riders and promised that he will be back for a major Harambee if they register a sacco.

He also gifted a 62-sitter bus to Shabana Football club.

Uhuru, accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga and other national government leaders also visited the nearby Nyamira county where he commissioned the construction of Chebilat-Ikonge-Chabera Road. When complete, the road will open up the region for business.

Matiangi has been on the receiving end of insults from a section of politicians in the region.

Read Also: Raila is Ready to Pass the Mantle to Matiangi

Last week, a group of youth demonstrated in Kisii demanding for Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to respect the CS. This was a day after the DP had visited Nyamira for two harambees. The Tanga Tanga group accused Matiangi of blocking the fundraiser a week earlier.

