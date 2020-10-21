President Uhuru Kenyatta Warns Kisii Boda Boda Riders Against Insulting Fred Matiangi

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Kisii boda boda riders against insulting their son Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Speaking at the Kisii State Lodge on Wednesday, the President questioned why they were insulting Matiangi yet he had given him a job coveted by so many people.

“Nimewaona na macho yangu (I have seen you insulting him with my own eyes), Kama hamtaki mtoto wenu, acha nimtoe nieke mwingine. Sitaki kuskia mambo ya matusi tena,” the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta urges Kisii bodaboda riders to stop insulting Interior CS Fred Matiang'i. pic.twitter.com/lS42VHu2op — TheStarKenya (@TheStarKenya) October 21, 2020

The President gave a Ksh 3 million token to the boda boda riders and promised that he will be back for a major Harambee if they register a sacco.

He also gifted a 62-sitter bus to Shabana Football club.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated a 62-seater bus to Shabana FC. The bus was requested by Kisii leaders during a recent meeting with the Head of State at State House, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/zEHBREGyRC — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 21, 2020

Uhuru, accompanied by ODM leader Raila Odinga and other national government leaders also visited the nearby Nyamira county where he commissioned the construction of Chebilat-Ikonge-Chabera Road. When complete, the road will open up the region for business.

We were privileged to host H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta & several national leaders in Nyamira County. The Head of State officially commissioned the construction of Chebilat-Ikonge-Chabera Road, which will increase accessibility of the County & advance GoK's development agenda. pic.twitter.com/F5dFDNQp8P — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) October 21, 2020

Matiangi has been on the receiving end of insults from a section of politicians in the region.

Last week, a group of youth demonstrated in Kisii demanding for Deputy President William Ruto and his allies to respect the CS. This was a day after the DP had visited Nyamira for two harambees. The Tanga Tanga group accused Matiangi of blocking the fundraiser a week earlier.