Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga Survives Grisly Accident in Kabuchai

Avatar

By

Published

EvdBM35XUAAXMHX
Catherine Wambilianga in Hospital

(KDRTV) – Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga is admitted at a hospital in Bungoma Town after being involved in an accident on Monday evening.

The politician is one of eight people who were injured after their car crashed during campaigns in Kabuchai Constituency.

Wambilianga was from the home of Ford Kenya candidate in the Kabuchai by-election when the accident happened.

She was rushed to Lifecare Hospital in Bungoma Town. The MP’s office said she is not in any immediate danger.

 

Image

Catherine Wambilianga in Hospital

Photos shared on social media show the MP’s right leg heavily bandaged with signs of some broken bones.

Ms Wambilianga has been part of the Ford Kenya campaign team which is fighting tooth and nail to retain the seat which fell vacant following the demise of former MP James Lusweti Mukwe. Mr Lusweti had been twice elected on a Ford Kenya ticket.

Kabuchai is the home Constituency of Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula who wants to make a statement of intent that he is in charge of his backyard.

Wetangula has been backed by his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi who didn’t field a candidate in the race. Both Luhya leaders have held joint campaigns in the region, with Mudavadi also battling to retain the Matungu seat in Kakamega County.

However, Wetangula is facing stiff competition from UDA candidate Evans Kakai. Mr Kakai, a well-known businessman in the region, is being backed by DP William Ruto and his allies.

Kabuchai residents will vote on Thursday.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

EvVlMe4WYAEsBUZ EvVlMe4WYAEsBUZ

Politics

Irungu Kang’ata Issues Statement After Being Chased by Murang’a Residents

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has denied reports on social media that he was chased by angry locals during Deputy President William Ruto’s tour of...

1 day ago
William Ruto meets with UDA candidates contesting in the upcoming by elections for London and Hellsgate wards in Nakuru county William Ruto meets with UDA candidates contesting in the upcoming by elections for London and Hellsgate wards in Nakuru county

Politics

Ruto’s Wheelbarrow Party Headed for Huge Win in London Ward By-Elections

Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA candidate in London Ward by-elections Antony Nzuki Wachira is the bookmarkers’ favorite to win this week’s mini-poll. Nzuki will...

1 day ago
EvYnjGAXcAAciil EvYnjGAXcAAciil

News

Tanga Tanga MP’s son Succumbs to Covid-19

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri is mourning the demise of his son, who succumbed to suspected  Covid-19 on Monday. Arthur Kinyanjui, 32,  passed away following...

1 day ago
Alex Lanya Alex Lanya

Politics

Matungu UDA Candidate on the Spot for ‘Eating’ Funeral Money

Former Matungu MP Justus Murunga’s widow Christabel Murunga has now accused UDA candidate Alex Nyala of misusing some of the money meant for her...

1 day ago