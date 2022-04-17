Charity Ngilu Sends Message to Linet Chekorir (Toto) After Winning UDA Nominations

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has congratulated 24 year old Linet Chepkorir alias toto after she won the UDA nomination for Bomet County Women representative seat.

Ngilu congratulated the young aspirant in a Facebook post, saying that was a clear inspiration to the girl child across the country.

” Congratulations Linet Chepkorir (Toto) for winning the Bomet Women Rep nomination at that young age. An inspirational win to the girl child across the country. Nothing is impossible if you put your mind to it. Onwards and Upwards to Bunge. #MoreWomenOnTheTable.” Ngilu wrote.

Chepkorir captured Kenyans’ attention on Friday, April 15, after surpassing all odds and fighting valiantly during her campaigns for the UDA ticket, where she overcame ten contenders.

Linet garnered 53,934 votes followed by Eunice Benson who got 27,711 votes and Stacey Chepkemoi 26,808.

Charity Ngilu’s congratulatory message comes barely 5 days after she claimed that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by Deputy President William Ruto had left women out of the equation.

The governor was responding to a photo of principals of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance signing a coalition agreement on April 12.

“Kenya is in safe hands when women sit on the decision-making table. Baba Raila Odinga the 5th” Ngilu said.