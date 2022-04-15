Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Meet 24 Year Old Linet ‘Toto’ Chepkorir Who Has Won the Bomet Women Rep UDA ticket (Photos)

By

Published

20220415 134357

Linet Chepkorir, dubbed ‘Toto’, has become an internet sensation following her victory in Thursday’s Bomet Woman Representative United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations.

According to preliminary results, the 24-year-old grabbed an early lead in a race that drew ten other candidates, including incumbent Woman Representative Joyce Korir.

Her experience is not entirely happy. The 24-year-old contender was once accused of sneaking into the Karen residence of Deputy President William Ruto during a leaders’ meeting.

20220415 134407

 

Chepkorir had paid a visit to Ruto’s Karen mansion in Nairobi, which was hosting a gathering of Rift Valley candidates seeking UDA seats. However, she was denied entry by security who accused her of being an intruder.

The Deputy President’s security detail informed her that she was trespassing on the leaders’ meeting, which was above her age. She was graded on her demeanor and her informal attire, which gave her the appearance of a schoolgirl.

20220415 134340

She, however, kept her own and requested that she be included in the meeting because she was also a South Rift aspirant.

Chepkorir arrived at the high-level meeting wearing a yellow hoodie, a modest hairstyle, a green dress, and rubber shoes.

Also Read Top Politicians Who Have Lost the UDA Nominations

She took the rear seat while she awaited Ruto’s arrival at the event.

Following that, she published the images to her social media accounts and then switched off her phone. 

20220415 134425

After the meeting she found herself trending.This was the beginning of her rise to fame.

Chepkorir is a graduate of Chuka University with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020