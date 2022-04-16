Connect with us

Charles Keter Concedes Defeat 

20220416 112713

Former Energy and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has conceded defeat after loosing UDA Kericho County gubernatorial nominations to Dr. Erick Mutai.

Taking to social media the former Kericho senator wished Mutai success as well as thanking the local for peaceful voting. 

” I thank the great people of kericho for turning up to vote peacefully in the just concluded nominations exercise.

Congratulations to all winners. I wish them all the best.” He wrote.

” To all my supporters, agents and teams, I convey my appreciation and gratitude for your support. God bless you and God bless Kericho.” He added.

More to Follow..

