Check Out 7 Similarities Between President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua

President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua are now at the helm of the Kenyan administration after being inaugurated last week.

Below are 7 similarities between the two leaders.

They Both Have Prayerful Wifes

President Ruto and DP Gachagua are both married to prayerful partners. Ruto’s wife Rachel Ruto has been seen on a number of occasions leading prayers and praying for the country. Gachagua’s wife is also a pastor and preaches in their local church in Mathira Nyeri County.

They are strict leaders

The two gentlemen have made it known to Kenyans that they intend to hit the ground running and carry out all of their campaign promises.

They also emphasized that it would not be business as usual and that citizens should expect all their promises to be delivered.

They have both held the DP docket

President Ruto served as Deputy President for two terms under Uhuru Kenyatta before winning the August 9 general elections and becoming the head of state.

Gachagua has replaced Ruto and is the current second in command.

They both Have Houses in Karen

Ruto and Gachagua have exquisite mansions in Karen’s verdant green suburbs. The mansions are somewhat near each other.

They are both very Rich

President Ruto is among the wealthiest Kenyans and has invested heavily in different sectors of the economy. DP Gachagua is also very monied and is said to have a net worth of about Ksh 1 billion.

They Come From Communities that Have Produced Kenyan Presidents

Ruto and Gachagua come from the Kalenjin and Kikuyu communities which have produced Kenyan heads of states since independence.

They are never afraid of speaking their mind

The two gentlemen have had to repeatedly defend their sometimes controversial statements to Kenyans after going viral. During their inauguration last week DP Gachagua criticized former President Uhuru Kenyatta in front of foreign dignitaries.

