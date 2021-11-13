Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Couple Who Shared President’s Alleged Nude Pictures Released From Jail

By

Published

Zim

A couple arrested and jailed for a year for allegedly sharing photoshopped images of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on WhatsApp have been released by the court.

Sarudzayi Ambiri Jani, 39, and Remember Ncube, 35, were arrested in June 2020 for sharing the image on a neighbourhood group in the southern border town of Beitbridge allegedly showing their president naked.

The images, which went viral, showed the 79-year-old president naked except for regalia from his Zanu-PF party, with a mask hanging on a penis.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

READ ALSO: Love Stuck Man Offers Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege 2 Vehicles For 2022 Campaigns, Says She Is All He Want

Zimbabwe has strict laws that forbid undermining or insulting the president.

According to Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba, the two had to be set free because the state had failed to prosecute them after more than a year.

“Magistrate Gwazemba recently removed Jani and Ncube from remand as the state had failed to put them on trial 17 months after they were arrested,” said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, which represented the couple.

Zimbabwe has over the years used the insult law to charge people that criticise the country’s leader.

The insult law was used routinely during the reign of the late Robert Mugabe, who was toppled by the military in 2017.

According to Human Rights in the group, the government has been using the law to frustrate those against the president and his team.

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019