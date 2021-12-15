CS Munya Reveals Why DP Ruto Hates History, Exposes What He Allegedly Did In 1992

The Azimio la Umoja key drummer Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly cornering Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga into the narrative of political history.

Speaking on Tuesday, 14th December, during the official launch of Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa’s linked Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP – Kenya) at Bomas of Kenya, CS Munya who is Deputy President William Ruto’s bigwig critic re-affirmed that plans are underway to block DP Ruto from ascending to the country’s top seat in 2022 election.

He launched scathing attacks at DP Ruto for allegedly hating Raila’s political history owing to what he (DP Ruto) did in 1992. Munya stated that DP Ruto Hates to be reminded of what he did to Kenyans 30 years ago.

Here is the video

“We know what you did in 1992, that is why you don’t like history. You don’t want to be reminded of what you did in 1992. We would ensure next year that we don’t go back to those dark days” Munya stated.

He insisted that a country is built on history and Tangatanga allied legislators who are questioning Raila’s historic agenda should attach the current politics with history.

This comes barely a month after Nyeri county governor Hon Mutahi Kahiga openly told Raila to stop feeding Mt Kenya people with history and unveil the basket of agenda instead.

“These people will not eat history, they want to know what you have for them, tell them what you will do for them and not tiring them with history” Governor Mutahi Kahiga said.

His sentiments were heavily echoed by Nakuru senator Susan Kihika (DP Ruto’s heavyweight ally) who faulted Azimio la Umoja chief crusader for allegedly cornering Kenyans into history.

“We know Deputy President William Ruto has a plan to the people of Kenya, he has a bottom-up economic model that seeks to improve the lifestyles of underprivileged. What does Raila have for this republic of Kenya apart from history?” She said