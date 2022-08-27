Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Dennis Itumbi Speaks on Being involved in Presidential Elections Rigging 

By

Published

itu e1631797235624 1

Dennis Itumbi has filed an affidavit in response to a presidential petition challenging William Ruto’s win in the August 9 general elections.

Itumbi, who operates what he refers to as the “Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau” refuted the allegations in an eight-page response to an affidavit made by John Githongo that placed him and 10 others at the center of an alleged election-rigging plan.

Githongo had stated that Itumbi was one of 10 supervisors in charge of a 56-person crew that, from the Hustler Plaza in Karen, re-uploaded altered versions of Form 34As that had been electronically transmitted through the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) interface.

Githongo also identified Itumbi and five others, Davis Chirchir, Kibyegon, Morris Mutegi, Baby Serge, and Jackson Kandi, as the suspected masterminds of the rigging scheme.

In his affidavit, Itumbi dismissed Githongo’s assertions as completely fictitious, despite conceding that Kenya Kwanza had its own tallying centre to monitor the results being tallied by IEBC.

“I have been shown an Affidavit by Githongo that alleges that he met with an unnamed whistleblower, who purports to have revealed details of his involvement with a ‘large scale, well-orchestrated fraudulent scheme that enabled them to interfere with and compromise the IEBC electoral data transmission system and manipulate the presidential election results’ in favor of DP Ruto,” said Itumbi.

“Githongo’s narration and whistle-blower account is a fantasy and fictional story with shadowy imaginary characters and locations.” He added.

In addition to distancing himself from the aforementioned five individuals, Itumbi clarified that neither he nor his staff had accessed, entered, or manipulated IEBC entries.

“There was no such tallying system which received data or images from the KIEMS kits, manipulated it and then uploaded it to the IEBC system,” said Itumbi.

“I do not know any of these individuals other than Davis Chirchir. While I do know him from various interactions over the years, he and I did not work together in any capacity on issues of tallying during this election period.” He stated.

Also Read: IEBC Commissioner Reveals How IEBC System Was Hacked & Results Manipulated 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020