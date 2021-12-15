Connect with us

“Deputy President Position is Equal to Prime Minister” DP Ruto Blasts Raila For Feeding Kenyans With History

Published

Deputy President William Ruto has gone after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga for allegedly tiring Kenyans with history instead of launching development plans to the electorates.

Speaking during the Tangatanga rally in Lwandeti, Lugari Constituency, Deputy President William Ruto intimated that the Deputy President’s position is equal to the Prime Minister’s posts and therefore, the former premier should be conditioned to point at various development projects he initiated during his era as the prime minister.

While boasting of Jubilee’s projects in Western region, DP Ruto faulted Raila, Kalonzo and Wetangula for allegedly serving their own personal interests when they were holding key government posts.

“Nataka niwaulize, si mnajua kiti cha Deputy President nikama tu Prime Minister, huyu jamaa wa Kitendawili na hao watu wengine was katikati ni nini walifanya wakati walikuwa wanafanya Kazi na serikali? Si sisi tumeunganisha stima, tumejenga barabara, tumejenga colleges, hao tunashindana na wao wamefanya nini? Ama mnataka wawalishe na history tu” DP Ruto blasted Raila.

The second in command also urged Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his counterpart One Kenya Alliance (OKA) to bury their hatchets and join the wave of hustler nation movement in uplifting the lives of underprivileged.

“Mnataka Mudavadi na Wetangula waungane na ule jamaa wa Kitendawili ama wakuje tufanyie kazi pamoja? Muwaambie wakuje tuungane katika hustler nation tuinue mwananchi mdogo” he added.

DP Ruto’s Western region tour comes a time when the Azimio la Umoja inventor Raila Odinga is also expected to spike the flames of unity in Vihiga County (Musalia Mudavadi’s rural bedroom) on Sunday, 19th, December 2021.

Vihiga County Governor Hon Wilberforce Ottichilo who parted ways with Mudavadi will lead other ODM campaigners in Western to welcome Raila for a mega rally in Hamisi Constituency.

“Uongozi Sio Urembo, Muachane Na Mimi” Angry DP Ruto Blasts Uhuru, Raila and OKA

