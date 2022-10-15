Details of David Ndii’s Powerful Job at State House 

President William Ruto on Friday appointed economist David Ndii into the executive as the Chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisors (CEA).

In a statement in his Twitter account on Saturday October 15, Ndii disclosed that his job will be the same as that of the Fiscal Affairs and Budget Office, which advises US President Joe Biden.

“Council of Economic Advisors (CEA) is an Executive Agency, the same as in the US.The CEA, Office of Fiscal Affairs and Budget and Office of the National Security Advisor are part of our goal to fully operationalise the presidential system,” Ndii wrote.

His role as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors will be crucial in assisting President Ruto in carrying out his responsibilities effectively.

Ndii will be responsible for drafting an economic report that provides an annual overview of the nation’s recovery prospects.

The former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist will also play a crucial role in assisting Ruto in keeping abreast of economic developments and trends, which will enable him to protect Kenyans from inflationary pressure.

Ndii and the team will continue to draft policies to address the plight of the country’s workers. Their suggestions will inform the President’s salary review and other benefit directives.

He will work with the nominee for Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Njuguna Ndung’u, and his Trade counterpart, Moses Kuria.

Before joining the Executive Office of the President, Ndii advised Ruto’s campaign team on economic matters.

The Ruto ally boasts a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi and a Master’s in the same University. He also boasts a PHD in economics from Oxford University.

Apart from being an economist, he is well-known for his stance on marijuana legalization. He once admitted to smoking marijuana in high school, but this did not prevent him from topping his class during his O level examination.

Also Read: Powerful Job Katoo Ole Metito Has Landed in State House