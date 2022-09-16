Inside Military Chopper That Flew President Ruto to Naivasha Today

President William Ruto on Friday attended the Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha to discuss who will lead the alliance in the National Assembly and in the Senate as well as who will chair key committees in the both houses.

President Ruto who was sworn into office on Tuesday arrived in Naivasha in a military chopper accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, MP Oscar Sudi and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Kenya air force jet that flew the head of state is known as a MI17.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta mostly used the to tour the country during his tenure.

The MI17 chopper is a multipurpose plane which can be used for a variety of missions, including assault force airlift, cargo transportation, troop fire support, air-to-surface attack, military column escort, medical evacuation, and combat search and rescue (CSAR).

Externally, the helicopter can carry up to 4,000kg of cargo in a sling. The main cabin has internal winch capabilities, and the freight transport floor has tie-down rings. A pod for an external fuel tank is located on either side of the fuselage.

The MI 17 can accommodate up to 26 passengers or up to 12 injured personnel on stretchers attended by medical staff.

Two Klimov TV3-117VM turboshaft engines mounted on top of the fuselage power the Mi-171. Each engine produces 1,641 kW. Two VK-2500 turboshaft engines, each rated at 2,700hp, can be added to the helicopter as an option.

The MI 17 has a maximum take-off weight of 13,000kg and can fly at a maximum altitude of 6,000m. The helicopter’s top speed is 250 km/h, and its range (without auxiliary fuel tanks) is 580 kilometers.

The chopper costs $16.4 to $18.4 million dollars, which translates to 2 billion Kenyan shillings.

