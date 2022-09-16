Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Inside Military Chopper That Flew President Ruto to Naivasha Today

By

Published

FB IMG 1663340589905

President William Ruto on Friday attended the Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha to discuss who will lead the alliance in the National Assembly and in the Senate as well as who will chair key committees in the both houses. 

President Ruto who was sworn into office on Tuesday arrived in Naivasha in a military chopper accompanied by his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, MP Oscar Sudi and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

FB IMG 1663340615367

The Kenya air force jet that flew the head of state is known as a MI17. 

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta mostly used the to tour the country during his tenure.

The MI17 chopper is a multipurpose plane which can be used for a variety of missions, including assault force airlift, cargo transportation, troop fire support, air-to-surface attack, military column escort, medical evacuation, and combat search and rescue (CSAR).

Externally, the helicopter can carry up to 4,000kg of cargo in a sling. The main cabin has internal winch capabilities, and the freight transport floor has tie-down rings. A pod for an external fuel tank is located on either side of the fuselage.

The MI 17 can accommodate up to 26 passengers or up to 12 injured personnel on stretchers attended by medical staff.

Two Klimov TV3-117VM turboshaft engines mounted on top of the fuselage power the Mi-171. Each engine produces 1,641 kW. Two VK-2500 turboshaft engines, each rated at 2,700hp, can be added to the helicopter as an option.

Afghan Mi 17

The MI 17 has a maximum take-off weight of 13,000kg and can fly at a maximum altitude of 6,000m. The helicopter’s top speed is 250 km/h, and its range (without auxiliary fuel tanks) is 580 kilometers.

The chopper costs $16.4 to $18.4 million dollars, which translates to 2 billion Kenyan shillings.

Also Read: Details of 27 Year Old Jet Worth 2 Billion that President Ruto Will be Using [PHOTOS]

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020