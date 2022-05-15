Details Of William Ruto’s 11 Hour Running Mate Stand Off On Saturday

United Democratic Alliance party leader William Ruto on Saturday May 14 failed to name his running mate after a standoff in his Karen Residence.

The impasse ended with Hussein Mohamed, the Director of Communications for Ruto’s Presidential Campaign, addressing a press conference in the early hours of Sunday morning, May 15, in what appears as a signal of white smoke following the talks.

“Kenya Kwanza alliance had a series of meetings today, where several matters were discussed; development of county chatters, programs on Bottom up economic policies as well as the extensive discussions on the running mate issue. The decision will be communicated to you today (Sunday),” Hussein stated.

The two front candidates in the race are Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki.

According to sources close to the situation, political experience, voting dynamics, commitment to the Kenya Kwanza coalition, and compatibility with Ruto were all criteria considered in the selection of the running mate.

The impasse sparked a brawl between supporters of the two candidates, each of whom was adamant that their candidate be awarded the spot.

According to multiple reports, the two on Saturday evening stormed out of Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen mansion in a fury about the position.

Inside sources revealed that the DP might have settled on Kindiki but last minute demands from Gachagua led to a standoff.

Gachagua is said to have been promised the Interior Cabinet Secretary role should Ruto ascend to power. He however last week noted that he will not settle for less in the Ruto camp.

On the other hand, a section of legislators have preferred Kithure Kindiki for his calmness and collected demeanor and strong track record in development and policy making.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is expected to announce who will it be in a presser later today.

