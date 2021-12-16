“Doctors Told Me To Temporarily Rest From Politics”Raila Reveals His Health Complications

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has given Azimio la Umoja campaigns a temporary wide berth and taken a three day leave from active politics following his deteriorating health status.

According to Raila, the health experts wooed him to take a one week leave to regain the energy after engaging in active politics unstoppably for three consecutive days.

Speaking to the local publication in Mombasa where he has taken three-day vacation, the ODM party leader Raila Odinga put the records straight that he Coastal three-day tour was not associated with any political engagement.

“I’m in Mombasa to rest for three days. I’ve not held any meeting today. I was advised to rest after Kasarani. After the three days, I will talk to different people and groups” he said

This emerges after Raila held a mega rally at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani stadium, where he launched hid 2022 presidential bid.

He is expected to tour Hamisi Constituency, Vihiga County, on Sunday, 19th December to break the ground and install the Azimio la Umoja roots in Mudavadi’s backyard.

He will be hosted by a score of ODM stalwarts from Western region including Vihiga County Governor Hon Wilberforce Ottichilo, Kakamega County Governor Wickliffe Oparanya, Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi, Vihiga Women Representative aspirant Winnie Majani, Ruth Ambogo among hundreds of ODM grassroot leaders from Mulembe nation.

Raila seeks to debunk Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation narrative of bottom-up which has seemingly eroded Raila’s Azimio la Umoja forays in the region.

However, it is not clear whether the Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi will attend the convention especially after snubbing Raila’s declaration ceremony at Kasarani on Friday, 10th December 2021.