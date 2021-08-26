“Ruto Will Be Elected Later” Atwoli Insists Ruto Won’t Win In 2022, Says He Has 84 Kids Across Kenya

A statement from COTU boss Francis Atwoli regarding William Ruto’s presidential aspiration has left many people talking.

A snippet of his interview with KBC TV was shared online in which the boss says Ruto won’t win the 2022 presidential elections but might become president of Kenya later on.

He defined Ruto as someone who wants to bully his way into office, something that won’t happen.

“DP Ruto thinks it’s either him or no one else,” he said.

“I said he would never be President long before he took on his boss. When you want something by force you end up not getting it.”

Atwoli clarified that even though he has been against the DP, it’s nothing personal but only that they differ on his ideologies.

“The only problem we had is when they ascended into the Presidency, Dp Ruto summoned us as COTU, they had good plans for NSSF and I was sitting on its board, when we looked into his plans we said we may lose billions and billions of workers money so I said no,” he said.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli: We have had job losses everywhere due to Covid-19. Here in Kenya we had about 4 million members of COTU, we lost nearly one million workers.

Atwoli said that it’s from here that things went south.

“They started micromanaging NSSF, they have destroyed NHIF, they have dished out Kenyatta National Hospital land illegally, we should improve institutions not destroy them,” he said.

Atwoli further claimed that, unlike Ruto who is obsessed with the post, he has never been interested in the presidency.

He claimed that his colleagues are the ones even making him work, which, by the way, doesn’t get a salary for.

Helping kids is what motivates him.

“I don’t earn a salary. I pay school fees for the needy, some are even doctors and I don’t ask for donations, this is my happiness,” he said.

“What people don’t know about me is that I help so many children, others have become doctors and so much more

“Currently I have 84 children from different communities that I pay school fees for without any foundation.

“I have no interest in running for presidency. I was to retire in 2011, but my colleagues refused, same in 2016 and this year. This will be my last term then retire. I will be a Sunday school teacher.”