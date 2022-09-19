DP Gachagua Vows to Invite Former President Uhuru Kenyatta for a Cup of Tea in Karen

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that there is no bad blood between him and former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview with KTN News on Sunday Night, the second in command said that he has no ill will toward the former president and all what he says is just ‘politics’ and nothing is personal.

“We have no problem with the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, we wish him well in retirement and in fact myself, he has been my buddy for 20 years, when things settle down I will look for him,” he said

The former Mathira MP also stated that once he has settled in office he will reach out to the former President to have a cup of tea and catch up on the “good old days.”

“This was all politics, there was nothing personal. He wanted this way and I wanted another, I have won, he has lost and we move on. And I will look for him. We have a cup of tea, we have a chat and catch up on the good old days.” The DP stated.

The Deputy President has been hard on Uhuru Kenyatta In recent speeches, including during his inaugural speech where he blamed him for the “dilapidated” state of the country.

“The truth of the matter is that we have inherited a dilapidated economy which is almost facing shutdown. we have a huge task to liberate this country and bring it back to where Kibaki left it,”

“We have talked to the treasury, and the coffers are empty. We will have to start from scratch,” he stated.

He has however, made it clear that his statement was not driven by a personal grudge against Uhuru but rather by the need to inform Kenyans the truth.

Gachagua once served as Uhuru Kenyatta’s personal assistant before he took a break from the public service.

Also Read: Gachagua Reveals Why He is Yet to Move into his Official Residence