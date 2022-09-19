Gachagua Reveals Why He is Yet to Move into his Official Residence 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is yet to move into his official residence which was previously occupied by President William Ruto.

His boss on the other hand left the residence and moved into the State House on the very day of being sworn in.

Gachagua on Sunday September 18 during an interview with KTN News stated that he is yet to accept the reality that he is the second in command and will need time to digest a lot of things going on around his life before moving in there.

“The things that are going on around me are very momentous. I’m yet to acclimatize, digest and accept the new situation and the status and all. It is very overwhelming. I will need to take some time but in due course I will move into the official residence,” He stated.

“I’m still here trying to figure out and in any case, there is no hurry, work is going on and in due course, I will move to the official residence, but I will need to digest all the changes, and all the things that are going around me.” He added.

The former Mathira MP further revealed that his current home in Karen will remain special having lived there for 24 years.

“I have such an emotional attachment to this home, my children grew up here, my parents lived with me here for many years. It is very nostalgic for me to walk away from a home where I have lived for 24 years.” The DP said.

The Official Residence of the Deputy President was constructed during the Mwai Kibaki tenure and is worth Ksh 450 million.

The house has an office building, a garage, a swimming pool, a gazebo, a generator house, a staff residence, and a comptroller’s unit, among other amenities that make the DP and his family feel at ease.

Also Read: Inside Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s New Toyota Land Cruiser Worth Ksh 23 Million