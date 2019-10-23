Connect with us
 

DP Ruto Accused of Buying IDs in Kibra

1 hour ago

EG1t7 tXUAElkkj
MacDonald Mariga During a Church Function in Kibra (PHOTO COURTESY)

Deputy President William Ruto has come under huge criticism for allegedly buying national identity cards from Kibra voters ahead of the November 7 by-elections.

On Wednesday, Kenyans stormed Twitter under the hashtag #StopBuyingIDs in which they complained of

the vice that has allegedly been happening at Ruto’s Karen residence.

According to unconfirmed reports, someone at the DP’s residence was inviting Kibra residents to Karen and then buying their IDs. Details of the IDs were then verified through IEBC’s KIEM’s Kits which are also believed to be at the Karen residence.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and his Langata counterpart Nixon Korir have also been heavily mentioned in the syndicate of buying IDs.

On October 9, ODM officials led by Chairman John Mbadi and Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna accused Ruto of having KIEM’s Kits at his residence.

According to ODM, Kibra residents who are invited to Ruto’s Karen residence are made to surrender their national identity cards, which are then verified with the gadget to determine their registration status before they are engaged.

Read Also: ‘Ruto Has Donated More Money Than Safaricom’

The Orange Party, which has fielded Imran Okoth in the by-elections, also claimed that senior IEBC officials were working with Ruto to ensure Jubilee Candidate MacDonald Mariga wins the polls.

On Sunday 14 October, ODM’s Director of Elections Junet Mohammed threatened to burn the DP’s Karen Residence if they continue bribing voters.

He also asked Kibra residents to burn Ruto’s Personal Assistant Farouk Kibet if they see him because he was allegedly taking money to Kibra in the middle of the night.

“I have heard there is this Ruto’s man called Farouk Kibet. He usually brings money here at night. I am urging you as Kibra people to burn them alive if you find them here,” he said.

Read Also: ‘The Heart and Mind of President Uhuru Kenyatta are With Imran Okoth’

“The law doesn’t allow voter bribery in our land so if you get them bribing, please get a tyre over their heads and burn them up,” he said.

However, Mariga’s supporters have alleged that ODM has sensed defeat in the coming elections and hence the rigging claims.

However, Mariga's supporters have alleged that ODM has sensed defeat in the coming elections and hence the rigging claims.

 

