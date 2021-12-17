Connect with us

DP Ruto Floors Uhuru For The Second Time In Kiagu By-election

FB IMG 16396705549947520

Deputy President William Ruto has exuded the political mighty against president Uhuru Kenyatta for the second time in Kiagu Ward by-election.

The hotly contested seat pitted three horses, DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Simon Kiambi, Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) candidate Mwenda and Uhuru’s Jubilee candidate Samson Kinyua.

DP Ruto’s ally Simon Kiambi was declared the winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after garnering 2,440 votes which represents 35% of the votes casted.

Gatundu South legislator Moses Kuria’s candidate came a close second with 1,823 votes flooring Uhuru’s Jubilee candidate who emerged at position three with 1,609 votes.

Tangatanga’s victory in Meru county has brought about far fetched grasp on DP Ruto’s popularity in Central region despite facing crude rejection from president Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya Foundation tycoons who endorsed the opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Presidency on Wednesday, 8th December at Safari Park Hotel.

The hustler nation head DP Ruto has led the Tangatanga legislators to flare the congratulatory notices to the Simon Kiambi.

“The People of Kiagu and Mahoo wards in Meru and Taita Taveta counties have given the economic agenda of the Hustler Nation a big thumbs up. They have also said yes to one national party for all. Congratulations Hon Simon Kiambi for winning in Kiagu,” Excited DP Ruto said.

This marks the second time after UDA candidate John Njuguna in Kiambaa by-election outshone Uhuru’s Jubilee candidate Kariri Njama in recently held mini poll

However, the Jubilee party carried the day in Mahoo Ward by-election by winning with a landslide against the hustler nation candidate.

Jubilee’s candidate Donald Salare wrestled down UDA candidate Daniel Kimuyu after garnering 1,609 votes against 1,358 votes.

This has tapped a greenlight and breath of hopes to Uhuru’s Jubilee party which has for umptheenth times been associated with collapsing claims especially after more than 150 lawmakers decamped to other bigwig parties ahead of 2022 general election.

