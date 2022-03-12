DP Ruto Gets Presidential Flagbearer Nod After Passing UDA Interview

Deputy President William Samoei Ruto has been given a go-ahead by the UDA party to be its flagbearer in the August 9 general election.

The DP who was on Saturday grilled by UDA at the Hustler Plaza alongside two other hopefuls, Tracy Wanjiru and Orina Jephanei, emerged as the favorite among the three.

After the interviews, UDA Deputy Chair Kipruto Arap Kirwa told the press that DP Ruto was the only candidate who met the qualifying criterion and would advance to the National Delegates Congress (NDC) scheduled for March 15, 2022.

“We have come to our end of nominations exercise to get UDA presidential candidate, we have only one individual, DP William Ruto who the NEC board will present to NDC on Tuesday,” Kirwa said.

He went on to add that Tracy and Orina did not meet certain required requirements for the two-step process of document verification and interviews.

“Orina will not be able to proceed beyond today because he failed to meet the requirements as he couldn’t raise the required fee of Ksh. 1 million.“

“Looking at the young lady she is yet to finish school, Tracy did not qualify because she doesn’t have a degree,” he stated.

According to Secretary-General Veronica Maina, the NEC looked at the candidate’s beliefs, philosophy, vision, and how they fit in with the party’s vision in its manifesto.

The UDA party is expected to hold its national delegates conference on Tuesday, March 15, where William Ruto will be endorsed as the party’s flagbearer.