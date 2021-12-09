More Than 1000 Delegates From DP Ruto’s Backyard Expected to Attend Raila’s Event Tomorrow

The spirited fight towards Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s Friday convention at Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani) has geared among leaders drawn from all divides.

Notable elected leaders from ODM and Jubilee have started ferrying supporters from their respective regions to attend Raila’s big event that has caught the attention of International media streams.

The former premier and his Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) partner President Uhuru Kenyatta have enticed the event by inviting Nigerian president H.E Buhari among other key International leaders to witness Raila’s Presidential candidature declaration.

According to ODM Secretary for Devolution Affairs Kipkorir Arap Menjo, at least five delegates fetched from each ward in Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard are expected to attend Raila’s Friday Declaration at Kasarani. The seven counties in Rift Valley region include, Nandi, Kericho, Uasin Gishu, Baringo, Bomet and Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kipkorir also insisted that other supporters who may wish to attend are encouraged to travel to Kasarani in respect to their individual’s arrangements. “Other supporters are encouraged to travel as they wish” Kipkorir said.

“There will be five people from each ward, in all the 30 wards in Mombasa making 150 the total number of the party delegates who will travel to Nairobi” Mombasa regional party chairman Hamid Khamis informed about the ongoing crucial arrangements in Mombasa ahead of tomorrow’s event. This comes after Mvita MP Hon Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir who is eyeing for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2022 pledged to offer 10 buses to ferry ODM supporters from Mombasa to Nairobi.

Kimbu ODM chairman Mr Mbugua, on the other hand, stressed that Raila’s Presidential declaration is not an ODM affair. He said that the event has tapped leaders from Jubilee, One Kenya Alliance and several from other like-minded parties.

“Some people are thinking that this is an ODM affair, it is not. This event will be attended by the entire handshake team (Jubilee, OKA and ODM) and other like-minded parties” he said.