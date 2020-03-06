DP Ruto Says Echesa And Co-accused Breached His Security To Hold Illegal Deal

(KDRTV)-The Deputy President William Ruto has claimed that the former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and his accomplices in the Ksh. 39 billion military equipment scandal breached his security to enter his office

In the statement by Ruto`s chief of staff Ken Osinde, seen by KDRTV on Tuesday, the second in command describes Echesa and his team as “crooks and cartels”

The DP further stated that the breach of security was facilitated by some of the security officers

“We appreciate efforts by the Director of Criminal Investigations to investigate the fraudulent access to the office of the Deputy President by crooks and cartels as well as investigations into the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei. “The entry into the office of the Deputy President that was aided by some security officers was a breach of security,” reads the statement

Therefore, the DP now wants the DCI to expand investigations into the matter that ensued on February 12, 2020

The incident of the military equipment is believed to have led to the death of sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was attached to the office of the DP

“We urge the DCI to expedite investigations and ask anyone with information to avail to the investigators,” says the DP.

On the same note, the CCTV footage disclosed by the DCI George Kinoti hinted that the deceased sergeant Kipyegon could part of the scam that saw Echesa use the office f the Deputy President and the signature of the Defence Cabinet Secretary Amb. Monica Juma to allegedly cut the fraudulent multi-billion shipping deal

A section of politicians have called on a serious probe of the office of the Deputy President as many of them attach the Deputy President to the scam

However, the second in command has on several occasion refuted the claims that he involved in the scam.