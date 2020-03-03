News
Miguna Discloses His Proposed List Of Looters, Spares Echesa
(KDRTV)-The exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed his proposed list of looters who should be jailed.
According to the outspoken lawyer, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa should not be in the list
Miguna who has been a great critic of the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga has hinted that there are people who should be arrested instead of Echesa.
Read also:” BBI is illegal and unconstitutional,”Miguna says.
His list includes the first in command. President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga
The besieged ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa was first arrested for allegedly involving in illegal military equipment deal which they allegedly held a meeting in the office of the Deputy president
According to Miguna, Rashid Echesa could be used by somebody and thus the Kenyan authorities should go for that person
12 Worst Kenyans Looters Alive Who Should Be Jailed
Uhuru Kenyatta
Ngina Kenyatta (Uhuru's Mother)
Muhoho Kenyatta
George Muhoho
Raila Odinga
Jimmy Wanjigi
Charles Njonjo
Joshua Kulei
Simeon Nyachae
Gideon Moi
Anne Waiguru
William Ruto
Not Rashid Echesa#uhurumustgo
— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 2, 2020
Detectives have more than once raided the home of the Ex-sports CS Echesa
