Miguna Discloses His Proposed List Of Looters, Spares Echesa

(KDRTV)-The exiled Kenyan-Canadian lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed his proposed list of looters who should be jailed.

According to the outspoken lawyer, former Sports CS Rashid Echesa should not be in the list

Miguna who has been a great critic of the truce between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga has hinted that there are people who should be arrested instead of Echesa.

Read also:” BBI is illegal and unconstitutional,”Miguna says.

His list includes the first in command. President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga

The besieged ex-sports CS Rashid Echesa was first arrested for allegedly involving in illegal military equipment deal which they allegedly held a meeting in the office of the Deputy president

Miguna`s of List if Those Who Should Be Arrested For Looting

Uhuru Kenyatta Ngina Kenyatta (Uhuru’s Mother) Muhoho Kenyatta George Muhoho Raila Odinga Jimmy Wanjigi Charles Njonjo Joshua Kulei Simeon Nyachae Gideon Moi Anne Waiguru William Ruto

According to Miguna, Rashid Echesa could be used by somebody and thus the Kenyan authorities should go for that person

12 Worst Kenyans Looters Alive Who Should Be Jailed Uhuru Kenyatta

Ngina Kenyatta (Uhuru's Mother)

Muhoho Kenyatta

George Muhoho

Raila Odinga

Jimmy Wanjigi

Charles Njonjo

Joshua Kulei

Simeon Nyachae

Gideon Moi

Anne Waiguru

William Ruto Not Rashid Echesa#uhurumustgo — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) March 2, 2020

Detectives have more than once raided the home of the Ex-sports CS Echesa