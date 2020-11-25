Connect with us

DP William Ruto Not Invited to BBI Signature Launch

DPRUTO2
Deputy President William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto is not on the list of guests invited to the launch of BBI signatures at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC) this morning.

According to the program seen by KDRTV, only ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are scheduled to address the event.

President Uhuru and first lady Margaret Kenyatta were scheduled to arrive at the venue at exactly 10.00 AM. They will be escorted by Nairobi County Commissioner James Kianda.

Raila and Uhuru will sign the BBI booklets before the former Prime Minister takes to the podium to make his address. He will invite President Kenyatta.

Uhuru will present the BBI booklets to the regional co-ordinators to officially launch the collection of signatures.

The BBI national secretariat hopes to collect at least 4 million signatures in as little time as possible. chiefs and assistant chiefs have been drafted into the plans to ensure this happens quickly.

Meanwhile, KDRTV has reliably been informed that the BBI report has undergone some changes. The Judiciary ombudsman will now be appointed by the Chief Justice and not the President as it had been earlier proposed.

The proposal to abolish the National Police Service Commission and replace it with a council chaired by Interior CS has been scrapped off and so has been the proposal to create 70 new parliamentary seats.

It is not clear if the DP will support the document with some of his proposals captured in the final report.

