Politics

DP William Ruto Speaks on Impeaching President Uhuru Kenyatta

Uhuru and Ruto in happier days

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has refuted claims that he planned to impeach his boss Uhuru Kenyatta after the 2017 general elections.

While Speaking in Malindi on Sunday March 27, 2022, the second in command stated that he has always followed all the duties assigned to him by the President and has never thought of impeaching the head of state.

His sentiments come a day after President Kenyatta met with over 3000 elders from Mt Kenya region at State House where he revealed to them why he fell out with Ruto.

“The president informed us that Ruto was going behind his back, planning how he could close ranks with Raila to impeach him at an appropriate time,” Mathioya MP Peter Kimari told the Sunday Standard.
The head of state also claimed that his deputy wanted ODM leader Raila Odinga arrested and charged in a court of law after he was sworn as “people’s president” in January 2018.

Uhuru, on the other hand, pulled a fast one on his deputy by reaching an agreement with Raila through the Handshake, which took place about five months after the second presidential election and saw Uhuru rely on Opposition leaders for support after the DP assembled a cabal of Jubilee leaders to oppose him.

