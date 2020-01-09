Drama as Miguna Schools Oguna on Live TV

(KDRTV) – Cyrus Oguna was once a decorated Kenya Defence Forces Colonel. He was the face of the Linda Nchi Operation.

Oguna is now the government spokesperson, a position that doesn’t really suit a person from the disciplined forces. On Wednesday, controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna advised the Colonel that he is not the right person to spin government propaganda. He was just not created for this kind of work. He is not Alfred Mutua.

Oguna appeared on the JKLive Show on Wednesday night to explain why Miguna has not been allowed back in the country despite an assurance he had given on Tuesday. He said that the self-proclaimed NRM General had been declared unruly by the Kenyan Government and was a threat to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Category A1 status.

“Miguna was unruly and that went against international regulations put there by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) annex 17,” he said.

He further claimed that the general would be allowed to come to Kenya if he acquired his passport from any Kenyan embassy abroad. Will a passport prevent Miguna from causing chaos at JKIA?

It is at this point that Miguna decided to offer a few lessons to Oguna.

First of all, he didn’t cause chaos at JKIA as the government has alleged. He was dragged from his house in the middle of the night, taken to three different courts in Nairobi before being forcefully bundled at the airport and deported. The government disobeyed several court orders asking for Miguna to appear before it.

Missed #JKLive ? @KoinangeJeff: Why is Miguna² barred?

Oguna: He is unruly & has not applied for a passport.

Jeff: So what should Miguna² do?

Oguna : Walk to any embassy & apply for Kenyan passport.

Jeff: Will that make him not unruly?

Oguna : Hallo.. hallo..Can u hear me?😂 — kevin munyasa (@KMunyasa) January 9, 2020

Why should Miguna Miguna apply for a passport in a Kenyan mission abroad when the court has ordered that he be issued with a valid Kenyan passport which was seized by the state? Nobody can violate a court order.

Oguna is now looking like a clown. The Kenya govt has lost its moral authority on the Miguna issue. @MigunaMiguna can acquire his Passport in Kenya. It was taken from him by force return it and respect the Court. — Mohammed Ali, HSC (@MohaJichoPevu) January 8, 2020

Kenyan passports are issued by the Immigration Department which is domiciled under The Ministry of Interior. Embassies are under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. According to Miguna, you can’t be issued a passport in any Embassy.

“A court order must be obeyed by everyone if we’re going to live by the rule of law. No one is above the law; the President is not above the law; Oguna is not above the law; Miguna is not above the law. So when the court says Miguna is a Kenyan citizen that never lost his citizenship, you must accept what the court has said,” added Miguna.

The General alleged that asking him to go to a Kenyan embassy abroad could be a plot to murder him just like Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in a Saudi Embassy in Turkey.

