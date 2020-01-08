Stop Crying on Twitter and Help Miguna! Sophia Wanuna Blasts Murkomen

(KDRTV) – KTN Journalist Sophia Wanuna has asked Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen to stop crying on social media and help embattled lawyer Miguna Miguna come back to the country.

The outspoken political reporter was responding to a tweet from Murkomen, who accused the government of frustrating Miguna’s attempts to enter the country. The controversial lawyer cum politician has twice been blocked from boarding a Kenyan bound flight after the government issued a red alert against him. The alert warned airlines not to bring him to Kenya or any other African country.

“The frustrations Miguna Miguna is facing epitomizes the hypocrisy of Kenyan politics of “change”& “Kenya Mpya”. It paints ugly BBI&handshake. If we can’t embrace MM with his divergent ideas how shall we pretend to unite a nation?MM should be facilitated as we should and not frustrated,” Murkomen said in a tweet.

The Senate Majority leader further accused a section of Cabinet Secretaries of frustrating Miguna despite President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing an order that the lawyer will be allowed into the country.

As far as I am concerned President Kenyatta gave orders which orders he restated publicly that Miguna Miguna,his views not withstanding,is welcomed back home.Those frustrating MM are outrightly sabotaging the head of state,embarrassing his administration and denting his legacy — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 8, 2020

But Wanuna questioned why Murkomen is crying yet he is serving the same cruel government that is frustrating Miguna.

“It is the government which you serve in that is doing this sir! … you are the leader of the majority in this seemingly ‘rogue’ government … what are you doing to hold it to account? You can’t just tweet like the rest of us,” the journalist said on Twitter.

In his defence, Murkomen said he would have done something for Miguna in his capacity as the majority leader if it came to his office. He pointed out that the judiciary should jail officials who had disrespected court orders.

“If my office was required to do anything for MM or any other citizen I would have done it. I have given my counsel. The courts should jail government officials who are In contempt of court orders,” he said.

