Enda Nyumbani na Mganga Wako! Moses Kuria Tells Uhuru, Raila to Retire in 2022

What is wrong with Moses Kuria? What is this man smoking? You see Kuria is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s MP in Gatundu South. But he has never shied away from attacking the president despite Uhuru warning all Mt Kenya politicians that they might lose their seats in 2022 if they continue opposing the BBI report.

Kuria has now asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to retire from [politics in 2022 if they want to leave a peaceful country after the elections.

Read Also: BBI Should Recommend Punishment for Raila for Taking Uhuru, Ruto to ICC- Moses Kuria

Speaking at a fundraiser in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday, the vocal MP accused Raila of being causing chaos after every election because he refuses to accept poll results.

‘We are telling the President that the only way to guarantee that there is going to be peace in this country after every election is that you go home with Raila in 2022!” Kuria said in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto.

He said that Kenyans do not need a referendum or the BBI report to tell Raila to accept election results.

He said that although MPs will pass the BBI report, it will not guarantee that Raila will stop destroying the railway line. According to Kuria Raila is very old and should leave the country for young men like him 9Moses Kuria).

Moses Kuria trolls Uhuru and Raila over BBI urges them to retire. pic.twitter.com/vrYG7ghFP7 — Daily Nation (@dailynation) December 8, 2019

Kuria is one of the most vocal Mt Kenya MPs criticizing the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila. Though he supports the BBI report, he has maintained that it can be implemented through parliament. Raila’s camp wants the report to undergo a referendum. But Kuria said the referendum is very costly and the money can be used to help dairy farmers.

The MP has also accused Raila of trying to use the referendum to sneak some changes into the report. He claimed the ODM leader of being unsatisfied with the recommendations of the report. According to Moses Kuria, Raila wants the creation of the post of a powerful Prime Minister and a three-tier government. If implemented, the BBI report will create the position of a Prime Minister, who is appointed by the President. He can also be fired by the president.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases