Former Kenyan Ambassador To The US Is Dead

Former Kenyan ambassador to the United States Denis Afande has passed away.

Afande served as Kenyan’s representative in Washington in the 1990s. He died on Sunday. Afande also served as chairman of The Association of Former Ambassadors.

Taking to social media, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi shared his last respect saying saddened by his death.

“I am saddened by the demise of Ambassador Denis Afande, a distinguished career diplomat & one time the Country’s Chief of Protocol,” Mudavadi said

“He also served in Washington DC as the Kenyan Ambassador to the US in the early 1990s. May the Lord give his family strength during this time.”

Popular Deejay DJ Nruff, one of Afande’s son, mourned him on social media saying that he was a great man.

💔💔You Made Everyone Around You Smile💔💔The World Has Lost A Great Man😪😪Miss You Papa😪😪,” wrote Nruff.

 

 

