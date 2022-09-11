Former Mudavadi Aide Claims He Was Forced to Support Azimio

Kakamega Deputy Governor elect and former ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula has claimed that he was forced to support the Raila Odinga led Azimio la Umoja.

Speaking during a funeral in Lumakanda on September 10 the ex Mudavadi aide claimed that he opted to support Azimio la Umoja after he was threatened with prosecution over graft.

He claimed that he was left without a choice after his family got involved in the altercation and police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) started making arrests.

“I was coerced to support Azimio and that is the truth. I decided to persevere because when they arrest me and my wives, who will pay the bail,” Savula stated.

The former Lugari member of parliament also asked Ruto not to despise those who disagreed with him. He further said he was prepared to cooperate with the incoming administration.

Additionally, he revealed that he had spoken with Raila about his position.

“I will work with the president so that the country can move on. I have spoken to my boss who is now in Zanzibar and told him to take a back seat, and advise us because the leadership is now in the hands of the youth,” he stated.

Savula joined Azimio during the Bukhungu Stadium declaration in December 2021. The then-Deputy Party Leader of the Amani National Congress stated that he had abandoned the One Kenya Alliance.

“We have two men, Ruto and Raila. I have not defected from ANC, but I have officially decamped to Azimio la Umoja, I denounce my membership from OKA,”

Savula is among the politicians in Azimio camp who have pledged to work with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Others have already decamped Azimio for Kenya Kwanza.

