Furious Raila Sends Letter to IEBC, Gives Chebukati 7 Days Ultimatum

20220629 211105

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential candidate Raila Odinga now claims that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has overlooked his letters.

The former prime minister, through his chief legal adviser Paul Mwangi, has expressed alarm over Chebukati’s failure to fix the inadequacies in preparation for the August 9 elections.

Raila, in a letter of demand sent to the electoral commission on July 4, criticized the chairperson’s failure to respond to his letter dated June 27, in which he requested a list of all polling stations along with their geo-reference, information on Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits, training of election officials, election management, and measures taken against IEBC officials implicated in the illegal transfer of voters.

Raila has additionally requested a bilateral consultation meeting with the commission within seven days to resolve some of the problems mentioned by his team in addition to the lists.

In order to assure transparency in the printing of the ballots, Azimio has also instructed Chebukati to arrange for the delegation to visit the Inform Lykos printing factory in Athens, Greece.

Raila is  also requesting  that his technical team, together with the technical teams from the IEBC and Smartmatic International, the supplier of the election technology, be given the chance to observe the steps involved in creating the KIEMS kits.

Raila is putting more pressure on the IEBC to come up with an additional method of identifying voters insisting that a manual voter register must be used in every polling station. 

“What concerns us is not that we insist you don’t use technology, yes use technology, use all the systems that have been described, whether you use them or not, but the law requires that you have them…” the Raila Lawyer stated. 

