Raila Names Another Uhuru CS Who Will be in His Cabinet if He Wins in August 

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has promised to retain interior CS Fred Matiangi in his cabinet if he wins the August 9 general elections.

Speaking in Nyamira County on Friday July 1st, Raila said Matiang’i has continuously worked hard and delivered on his job despite opposition.

“I am here with my son, Fred Matiang’i, we have come from very far with him. Because of the good job that he does, he is facing opposition from other people we know but he is under my protection. After the August polls we shall continue working together,” Raila stated.

He also drummed support for his presidential bid noting that his government will tackle various issues affecting Kenyans.

“We are going to ensure that every county has an industry that will produce valued-added products based on raw products available. This will create jobs fo our youths,” Raila said in a rally held at Ekerenyo.

The leader of the opposition reaffirmed his promise to improve the lives of single moms if elected president.

He stated that many of these women have endured hardships for years and that his social protection program will meet their requirements.

Raila used the event to urge citizens to vote exclusively for Azimio candidates on August 9th. He refrained from endorsing solely ODM candidates, ostensibly in an effort to avert coalition infighting.

Raila was accompanied by CS Fred Matiangi, bis running mate Martha Karua, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Azimio spokesperson Junet Mohamed among many others.

Also Read: Azimio Shows Might, As Raila Lands Nyamira Accompanied by 7 Choppers