Gachagua Denies Favouring UDA Aspirants

Rigathi Gachagua has denied claims of his potential involvement in the fiercely contested Kiambu County governorship race.

Some of the region’s presumed political heavyweights who are running for the Miambu seat include former Governor William Kabogo (Tujibebe Wakenya Party), Senator Kimani Wamatangi (United Democratic Alliance – UDA), and Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria of (Chama Cha Kazi – CCK).

According to Gachagua, despite reports that UDA is favouring its candidate, Senator Wamatangi, over the other competitors in Kenya Kwanza, the camp led by Deputy President William Ruto has let voters to freely choose between the three candidates.

“UDA is an autonomous party. Naturally, we campaign for our candidates. But when we go to a place like Kiambu where there is a fair contest among the Kenya Kwanza candidates, we allow the people to make their own decision,” Gachagua said in an interview with Daily Nation.

The Mathira legislator also refuted recent allegations by Kabogo and Kuria, who accused him of being a dictator in the coalition, stating that Kuria is, in fact, one of his closest friends.

“Kuria and I are friends. He visits my home frequently. We share the same ideals and he has never expressed any misgivings about my leadership. I don’t want to dwell on Kabogo as that is a Kiambu matter, I am a national leader,” he said.

“The discomfort expressed by Kabogo has everything to do with Kiambu where he, Kuria and Senator Kimani Wamatangi want to be governor. I cannot help any of them because I am not a Kiambu voter; I’m a father figure to the three.” he added.

The lawmaker also told off Kabogo over claims that he was favouring UDA candidates in Kenya Kwanza rallies.

“I can only advise my friend Kabogo to take his battles where they belong. I have no favourite candidate in Kiambu. I have no influence there as far as the governor’s seat is concerned. I am busy with the presidential campaigns,” he told the former Kiambu lawmaker.

