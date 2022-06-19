Connect with us

Politics

Ruto & Gachagua Ask Uhuru to Dump Azimio & Join Kenya Kwanza

By

Published

20220130 092848

Photo of DP William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua have asked President Kenyatta to support their stab at the presidency in the August 9 General Election. 

Speaking in Kiambu County on Saturday June 18, Ruto stated that he had offered Uhuru his steadfast support in previous elections, casting doubt on the Azimio coalition’s devotion to the Head of State.

This was a deviation from the Kenya Kwanza team’s usual rage at Uhuru for backing Raila Odinga in the forthcoming August 9 election.

“I’ve heard the Azimio group, ordering us to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta. I have one question for Raila and Martha Karua, where were you when we voted for Uhuru these past elections?” DP Ruto posed.

“Where were they when President Uhuru required them when he was facing tribulations at the International Criminal Court? They have now come pretending that they love him and are now lecturing us that we should respect the President,” he added.

William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua echoed the sentiments and asked the head of state to quit Azimio and support his deputy in Kenya Kwanza. 

“Ruto voted for you in 2002 and also in 2013, and 2017. The right thing for him to do is to return the favour and vote for him in these coming elections.” The Mathira MP stated. 

DP William Ruto also stated that Kenyans have expressed their desire to elect a leader who will fight for their needs, noting that some politicians will not deceive the public.

“It is not possible that there are a few individuals in Nairobi hotels and offices who are going to direct Kenyans on who to elect.”

“It is very shameful that those people who never voted for Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 are the ones who are going to dictate to you that you should support that man of riddles,” he noted. 

Also Read: Irungu Kanga’ta Opines How Uhuru Could Be Helping Ruto in the August 9 Polls

In this article:
